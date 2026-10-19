Surat embroidery workers’ stir to intensify as union plans next phase of agitation

AHMEDABAD: The fight for labour rights in Gujarat’s textile city of Surat’s embroidery industry is entering a decisive phase, with labour leader Shaan Khan signalling a major escalation in the three-month-long agitation by workers demanding the implementation of statutory protections.

As thousands of artisans continue their struggle against alleged exploitation, Khan has announced that the labour union will soon unveil its next major programme and a strategy to intensify the movement.

Issuing a direct call to the embroidery workforce, Khan urged workers across Surat to remain prepared for the union’s next mobilisation. “Whenever the union calls upon workers to take to the streets, every fellow worker must turn out in massive numbers. Our collective strength will determine the success of this movement,” he declared, underlining that the agitation would not be called off until the workers’ demands were fulfilled.

The message was unmistakable: the union intends to sustain the pressure on factory owners until the workers receive what it describes as their legally guaranteed rights. With the next phase of the agitation expected to be announced soon, the movement is gearing up for another show of strength.

Meanwhile, concerns are mounting over alleged attempts to intimidate workers participating in the protest. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Khan claimed that the union had received preliminary information suggesting that some protesters were being dismissed from their jobs.