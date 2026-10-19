Surat embroidery workers’ stir to intensify as union plans next phase of agitation

AHMEDABAD: The fight for labour rights in Gujarat’s textile city of Surat’s embroidery industry is entering a decisive phase, with labour leader Shaan Khan signalling a major escalation in the three-month-long agitation by workers demanding the implementation of statutory protections.
As thousands of artisans continue their struggle against alleged exploitation, Khan has announced that the labour union will soon unveil its next major programme and a strategy to intensify the movement.
Issuing a direct call to the embroidery workforce, Khan urged workers across Surat to remain prepared for the union’s next mobilisation. “Whenever the union calls upon workers to take to the streets, every fellow worker must turn out in massive numbers. Our collective strength will determine the success of this movement,” he declared, underlining that the agitation would not be called off until the workers’ demands were fulfilled.
The message was unmistakable: the union intends to sustain the pressure on factory owners until the workers receive what it describes as their legally guaranteed rights. With the next phase of the agitation expected to be announced soon, the movement is gearing up for another show of strength.
Meanwhile, concerns are mounting over alleged attempts to intimidate workers participating in the protest. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Khan claimed that the union had received preliminary information suggesting that some protesters were being dismissed from their jobs.
“We have received initial information that certain workers participating in the agitation are losing their jobs. However, we do not yet have concrete evidence establishing whether these dismissals were specifically linked to their participation in the protest or whether there were other reasons. We are investigating the matter,” Khan said.
Nevertheless, he alleged that workers associated with the movement were facing persistent pressure to abandon the agitation. According to him, such pressure risks deepening insecurity among workers who are already struggling to secure fair wages and lawful working conditions.
The union’s investigation into the reported dismissals is ongoing, and the circumstances surrounding the alleged terminations have yet to be independently established. However, Khan maintained that workers must not allow fear of losing their livelihoods to break their collective resolve.
Adopting a combative tone, Khan reiterated that the agitation would continue until the workers’ demands were addressed. He insisted that the movement was not seeking special privileges or unlawful concessions, but the enforcement of existing labour laws.
“We must continue this movement until we secure our rights. If our rights are not granted through requests and representations, we know how to fight for what rightfully belongs to us. We will not surrender simply because our demands are being ignored,” he asserted.
Khan emphasised that the workers were asking for the implementation of legal provisions rather than benefits beyond the framework of the law. He argued that statutory protections would mean little if workers could not secure them in practice.
His remarks reflect the growing frustration among embroidery workers, who allege that their long hours, demanding workloads and inadequate compensation have pushed them to organise collectively. The union, he indicated, would continue pressing its demands through sustained mobilisation.
At the heart of the agitation lies the alleged exploitation of embroidery workers inside Surat’s factories. Khan claimed that workers are routinely made to toil for 12 to 14 hours a day, while some are expected to operate two or even three machines simultaneously.
“This is not merely a question of working longer hours. A worker is often expected to handle multiple machines, multiplying the workload and physical strain. Despite this, workers are not receiving what they consider fair wages,” he alleged.
According to Khan, the situation exposes a stark imbalance between the workload imposed on workers and the compensation they receive. He maintained that the industry’s workforce should not be forced to choose between earning a livelihood and receiving the protections guaranteed under labour law.
Khan also highlighted the union’s demands concerning weekly holidays, minimum wages and overtime payments. He said workers were entitled to a weekly day off, including Sunday, as claimed by the union, the applicable statutory minimum wage and double wages for overtime beyond an eight-hour shift.
He alleged that factory owners were openly flouting these requirements, leaving workers to shoulder extended shifts without adequate compensation or rest.
The allegations, however, have not been independently verified, and the specific legal entitlements applicable to individual workers depend on the relevant labour laws, employment arrangements and other statutory conditions.
The agitation gathered momentum during a major Satyagraha held outside the Surat Collector’s office on October 15, when workers assembled to press their demands. Khan alleged that police action during the protest was intended to suppress the movement and cautioned workers against being intimidated by the incident.
“There is no reason to feel disheartened or frightened by police action. Such incidents cannot silence the voice of workers fighting for their rights,” he told the workforce, urging protesters to remain courageous, composed and committed to a peaceful struggle.
He stressed that the movement must continue through lawful demonstrations and disciplined collective action rather than anger or confrontation. According to Khan, workers must remain firm in their demands while ensuring that their protests do not stray beyond the bounds of the law.
His appeal comes as the union prepares to announce its next course of action, with the leadership seeking to maintain momentum while keeping the workforce united.
In his concluding appeal, Khan urged workers to preserve unity and exercise restraint, particularly on social media. He warned against inflammatory, abusive or indecent language, arguing that a movement demanding enforcement of the law must demonstrate its own commitment to lawful conduct.
“Our struggle is for the implementation of the law. Therefore, we must first ensure that we ourselves follow the law. Workers should not allow anger to dictate their words or actions, especially on social media. Our unity, discipline and determination must remain our greatest strengths,” he said.
Khan also accused those benefiting from the alleged exploitation of workers of enriching themselves at the expense of the workforce. He expressed confidence that sustained collective action would compel the opposing side to engage with the workers’ demands.
“Those who have filled their coffers by exploiting workers cannot expect this struggle to disappear. When workers stand together, their voices become impossible to ignore,” he asserted.
With the union’s next programme expected to be announced shortly, Khan called on embroidery workers across Surat to prepare for renewed mobilisation. He said the forthcoming initiatives would provide another platform for workers to press for fair wages, reasonable working conditions and the implementation of their legal entitlements.
For Surat’s embroidery workforce, the message is clear: the three-month-long agitation is not over. The union is preparing its next move, and its leadership is banking on mass participation, solidarity and sustained pressure to take the fight for labour rights forward.