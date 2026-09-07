Gujarat HC grants 7-day bail to AAP MLA Vasava to attend assembly session

The Gujarat High Court on Monday granted jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitar Vasava a seven-day temporary bail to attend the state assembly’s three-day monsoon session beginning September 9.

Vasava is lodged in the Vadodara Central Jail after being sentenced to seven years' imprisonment, along with eight others, by a sessions court in Narmada district in a criminal assault and extortion case.

Justice Vimal K Vyas on Monday partly allowed his plea, granting him bail for seven days from the date of his release, with conditions that he shall not leave the state capital Gandhinagar, nor address media persons or any gathering.

The state government opposed the plea, arguing that despite being given an opportunity long back, he did not submit any question for the legislative assembly, and therefore the plea should not be considered by the court.

If the high court at all considers his plea, it should not be for more than three days and with appropriate conditions, including that he should not address the media, not participate in political gatherings, and not leave Gandhinagar, the government said.

Vasava's lawyer sought his temporary bail for 15 days.