'Drought or no drought': Gujarat Assembly faces farmers’ loan waiver heat

AHMEDABAD: The final day of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly’s monsoon session has put the state’s rainfall crisis and farmers’ mounting concerns at the centre of political debate.
During the Question Hour, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gopal Italia challenged the government over its drought assessment policy, pointing to a circular issued during former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s tenure.
Italia said the circular had stipulated that drought could be declared if an area received no rainfall for four consecutive weeks.
Since a few talukas had reportedly crossed that threshold, he asked whether the government would declare drought in those areas and initiate relief measures.
Responding to the demand, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rushikesh Patel said Gujarat follows the Government of India’s Drought Management Manual. "Therefore, any decision on declaring drought would be taken in accordance with the prescribed guidelines rather than rainfall duration alone."
Meanwhile, Congress MLA Vimal Chudasama demanded a waiver of farmers’ loans in areas where crops had failed due to inadequate rainfall.
Highlighting the financial pressure on affected cultivators, he urged the government to consider immediate relief.
Patel acknowledged the concern and said the issue raised by Vimalbhai was valid. He added that farmers’ loans do not carry interest under the stated arrangement and assured the House that the government would take an appropriate decision regarding crop failures.
However, Congress MLA Amit Chavda raised a caution over the discussion, arguing that talk of interest waivers could create a misleading impression among farmers and the wider public.
Chavda pointed out that loan waivers are generally linked to loans classified as Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), and therefore, the government must clearly explain the scope and conditions of any proposed relief.
According to the government statement, Gujarat had recorded 94.43% of its average seasonal rainfall as of September 3, 2026.
Nevertheless, several districts across Saurashtra, Kutch and North Gujarat continue to face rainfall deficits. The government clarified that rainfall shortage alone does not determine drought status. Instead, authorities assess multiple scientific indicators, including sowing patterns, the Normalised Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI), soil moisture and groundwater levels matter, too.
Consequently, the drought question remains tied to a wider scientific assessment rather than a single rainfall benchmark.
Against this backdrop, the Assembly is also scheduled to take up a major legislative Bill on its final day. The proposed Gujarat Rent Bill is expected to address the state’s rental framework, while the Gujarat Ease of Doing Business Bill focuses on improving the business environment.
In addition, an amendment bill seeks to prevent fragmentation of agricultural land and facilitate consolidation.
With farmers demanding relief and the Opposition questioning the government’s drought response, the final session day is set to combine legislative action with a politically charged debate over Gujarat’s rainfall crisis.