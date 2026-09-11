'Drought or no drought': Gujarat Assembly faces farmers’ loan waiver heat

AHMEDABAD: The final day of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly’s monsoon session has put the state’s rainfall crisis and farmers’ mounting concerns at the centre of political debate.

During the Question Hour, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gopal Italia challenged the government over its drought assessment policy, pointing to a circular issued during former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s tenure.

Italia said the circular had stipulated that drought could be declared if an area received no rainfall for four consecutive weeks.

Since a few talukas had reportedly crossed that threshold, he asked whether the government would declare drought in those areas and initiate relief measures.

Responding to the demand, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rushikesh Patel said Gujarat follows the Government of India’s Drought Management Manual. "Therefore, any decision on declaring drought would be taken in accordance with the prescribed guidelines rather than rainfall duration alone."