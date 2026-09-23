Digital agriculture drive: 'Farmer Registry' crosses 63.35 lakh registrations in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is stepping up its digital agriculture drive, with the Farmer Registry emerging as a key pillar of the state’s technology-led farming ecosystem.

More than 63.35 lakh farmers have already been registered, bringing farmer identity and land records onto an integrated digital platform. The initiative is being implemented as part of the Digital Agriculture Mission (DAM) of the Government of India, while Gujarat is expanding the digital infrastructure required to make agricultural services more accessible, transparent and efficient.

According to Dr Jayanti S. Ravi, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, the registry links a farmer’s Aadhaar-based identity with verified land records and enables eligible farmers to receive a Unique Farmer ID.

“With more than 63.35 lakh farmers already registered in Gujarat, the state is continuing the process of registration and integration of farmers’ land records into the digital system. The system links a farmer’s Aadhaar-based identity with land records, enabling eligible farmers to receive a Unique Farmer ID and facilitating easier, faster and more transparent access to a range of government agricultural schemes and services,” Dr Ravi said.