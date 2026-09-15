Andhra Pradesh’s land reforms — what is changing and why it matters

For years, land administration in Andhra Pradesh has been plagued by outdated surveys, inaccurate records, overlapping claims and incorrect classification of land. For small and marginal farmers in particular, an error in a land record can mean years of uncertainty, litigation and difficulty in selling, mortgaging or otherwise using their property.

The Andhra Pradesh Government is now attempting to address these problems through a combination of legal and administrative changes and technology-driven land reforms.

The changes broadly involve three areas: a new framework for managing lands prohibited from registration under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, 1908; a state-wide resurvey and digitisation of land records; and the integration of revenue, survey and registration databases.

What exactly is changing, and what could the reforms mean for landowners, farmers and future development in Andhra Pradesh?

Q&A

The land-tilting question

Why did the Andhra Pradesh Government repeal the Land Titling Act?

The Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act, 2022 was repealed by the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Repeal Act, 2024, which received the Governor’s assent on July 31, 2024 and came into force immediately.

The government had opposed the earlier land-titling framework, arguing that it could affect property rights, weaken safeguards available to landowners and create scope for misuse.

The government is now pursuing a different approach centred on correcting and integrating existing land records rather than implementing the repealed title-registration framework.

What was the concern over the Title Registration Officer?

The government had raised concerns about the extent of the TRO’s powers and the consequences of an incorrect entry in the Title Register.

Under the Act, an entry in the Title Register was intended to carry conclusive evidentiary value. The government argued that an erroneous entry could therefore create considerable difficulties for a person seeking to establish ownership of the property.

What were the concerns over dispute resolution?

The government had argued that the framework did not provide the same institutional safeguards proposed in the NITI Aayog Model Land Titling Act, such as an independent Land Dispute Resolution Officer and a Land Titling Appellate Tribunal.

What were the concerns over property transfers?

The 2022 Act contained provisions under which property transfers and changes in the title record would be subject to scrutiny by the title-registration machinery.

The government had argued that this could increase bureaucratic discretion and potentially cause delays. The Land Titling Act has since been repealed. The current reform programme instead places greater emphasis on accurate surveys, integrated records, transparent registration procedures and correction of erroneous entries.