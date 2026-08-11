Currency-like security for land: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

KAIKALURU (ELURU DISTRICT) : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the government was incorporating currency note-like security features into Pattadar Passbooks (land documents).

Addressing a public meeting at Kalidindi in Eluru district as part of the ‘Mee Bhumi–Mee Hakku’ (Your Land, Your Right) programme, the CM said tamper-proof blockchain technology was being incorporated into the passbooks to guarantee total protection for landowners across the State.

“We are implementing currency note-like security features in Pattadar Passbooks. Through blockchain technology, we have extended tamper-proof security to these assets,” Naidu said, adding that QR codes, embedded digital safeguards, and the official state emblem had also been incorporated to prevent any unauthorised alterations or fraudulent claims.

According to Naidu, more than 32.22 lakh Pattadar Passbooks had already been distributed to farmers and property owners, while a comprehensive land resurvey across 9,365 villages will be completed over the next seven months to enable the distribution of another 68.64 lakh passbooks. The entire State-wide resurvey exercise and passbook issuance programme is targeted for full completion by 2027.

The CM asserted that the Revenue Records Reforms 2026 were introduced with the explicit objective of cleansing and streamlining land registries severely damaged during YSRCP rule from 2019 to 2024.

“During the previous YSRCP tenure, revenue records were systematically disrupted, and properties belonging to innocent citizens and political opponents were arbitrarily locked under Section 22A to create artificial disputes,” Naidu stated, noting that former servicemen who fought in World War II had also seen their allotted lands entangled in 22A restrictions before the present government stepped in to resolve them.