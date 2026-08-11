Currency-like security for land: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

KAIKALURU (ELURU DISTRICT) : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the government was incorporating currency note-like security features into Pattadar Passbooks (land documents).
Addressing a public meeting at Kalidindi in Eluru district as part of the ‘Mee Bhumi–Mee Hakku’ (Your Land, Your Right) programme, the CM said tamper-proof blockchain technology was being incorporated into the passbooks to guarantee total protection for landowners across the State.
“We are implementing currency note-like security features in Pattadar Passbooks. Through blockchain technology, we have extended tamper-proof security to these assets,” Naidu said, adding that QR codes, embedded digital safeguards, and the official state emblem had also been incorporated to prevent any unauthorised alterations or fraudulent claims.
According to Naidu, more than 32.22 lakh Pattadar Passbooks had already been distributed to farmers and property owners, while a comprehensive land resurvey across 9,365 villages will be completed over the next seven months to enable the distribution of another 68.64 lakh passbooks. The entire State-wide resurvey exercise and passbook issuance programme is targeted for full completion by 2027.
The CM asserted that the Revenue Records Reforms 2026 were introduced with the explicit objective of cleansing and streamlining land registries severely damaged during YSRCP rule from 2019 to 2024.
“During the previous YSRCP tenure, revenue records were systematically disrupted, and properties belonging to innocent citizens and political opponents were arbitrarily locked under Section 22A to create artificial disputes,” Naidu stated, noting that former servicemen who fought in World War II had also seen their allotted lands entangled in 22A restrictions before the present government stepped in to resolve them.
1.36L acres freed from Section 22A rules: CM
To mark the launch of the Kalidindi event, the Chief Minister signed the official village assembly register, completed e-KYC verification on stage, and personally handed over a technology-secured passbook to a local woman farmer, Nallajarla Durga Bhavani.
Detailing key administrative milestones achieved since the coalition government assumed office, Naidu revealed that long-standing land disputes covering nearly 41,000 acres have already been resolved—benefiting over 1.27 lakh farmers, industries, and citizens.
In addition, 1.36 lakh acres have been formally freed from Section 22A restrictions.
To ensure long-term legal clarity, the government has launched the complete digitisation of legacy records, including 1B, Adangal, DKT, ARC, Inam, and Ceiling documents, making all link documents accessible online alongside auto-mutation facilities for nearly nine lakh property owners.
Shifting focus to regional infrastructure and economic welfare, the Chief Minister sanctioned `36 crore to permanently address acute drinking water shortages in the Kolleru region of Kaikaluru constituency.
The CM has also announced plans to replace frequently damaged road stretches across the combined East Godavari, West Godavari, and Krishna districts with cement roads.
On the agricultural front, Naidu reaffirmed the State’s commitment to the aquaculture sector by maintaining power subsidies at `1.50 per unit regardless of zoning classifications — a decision incurring an additional `1,150 crore burden on the state exchequer to protect farmers’ incomes.
Naidu has announced that this subsidised power rate is now being extended to 12,500 farmers operating in non-aquaculture zones as well.