Tweeple mock Maharashtra government pointing at Karnataka bypoll results

BENGALURU: Several people on Twitter on Monday took a potshot at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, taking a cue from the bypoll results in Karnataka.

"Shiv Sena must be getting the message. As soon as your Kichdi government falls, many Shiv Sainiks will contest on BJP tickets and win. Shiv Sena will go bankrupt and extinguish fully," tweeted Shashank, hinting at a future outcome in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray has been sworn in as the Chief Minister in Maharashtra's coalition government recently, joining hands with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), warding off the BJP.

Anoop Chathooth tweeted that people in Karnataka are in no mood for a kichdi government like in Maharashtra.

Praising the central BJP leadership, Jo Tejasvi tweeted, "All thanks to BJP central leadership, they didn't come for any rallies or promotions, people voted wholeheartedly for Yediyurappa, for his hard work and mass popularity."

Kiran Prakash commented on one of the wealthiest politicians in India, MTB Nagaraj, contesting on BJP ticket in Hoskote. He said, "switching loyalty doesn't work for the richest politician. BJP candidate MTB Nagaraj, who declared assets worth Rs 1200 crore, is trailing in Hoskote."

Analysing the pattern of by-elections, another user on the micro-blogging site said ruling parties have always had high chances of winning by-elections.

"Ruling state parties win by-elections about 2/3rds of the time. Voters rationally calculate that a ruling party candidate will better deliver for their constituency. So 10 of 15 is a reasonable baseline for the BJP in the Karnataka by-elections," the Twitter user said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar conceded defeat after his party faced rout in the by-elections.

D.P. Satish highlighted the appalling situation of Janata Dal (Secular), saying it is the biggest loser in the by-elections.

"The JD(S) is the biggest loser in the election. H.D. Kumaraswamy was hoping for a fractured mandate. With the BJP reaching the majority mark on its own, the JDS is expected to implode soon," tweeted Satish.

Karthi Thondamuthur tweeted a picture of former Congress chief minister Siddaramiah and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda sitting side by side and sleeping while Kumaraswamy looks at both of them, with the caption, "Present state of Karnataka."