Citizenship Act stir: Mangaluru remains tense day after violence, two more protestors critical

MANGALURU: A day after violence broke out in Mangaluru claiming two lives in protests over contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), an uneasy calm has prevailed in the curfew clamped city.



Additional police forces have been brought in from neighbouring districts to keep a vigil in the city keeping in mind that two more persons were severely injured in Thursday's clash between police and protestors are still critical.



The security in the riot-hit areas like Bunder, Kudroli and others have been tightened.



The normal life has come to a complete halt as transport facilities have been suspended and shops shut.



In riot-hit areas, people had to face a lot of inconveniences as the police did not allow people to go ahead with normal day-to-day activities like buying milk and groceries.



Life in other parts of the city was comparatively normal as some shops were open and people were seen hastily buying vegetables and groceries.



However, the state and private transports have suspended their service.



A large number of people who had planned to travel outside the city had to return disappointed from KSRTC bus stand. Police personnel were seen asking the people on the road to return to their homes.