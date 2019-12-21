Home States Karnataka

Congress demands probe by HC judge into Mangaluru police firing

He also spoke about the detention of historian Ramachandra Guha who was protesting peacefully, and said the nation was being run unconstitutionally.

Published: 21st December 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 04:01 AM

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Congress on Friday demanded a probe into police firing in Mangaluru by a sitting judge of the Karnataka High Court.Siddaramaiah released a few videos, one of police opening fire on unarmed protestors, another of police barging into a hospital and kicking a door, and a third in which police officer is seen asking, “You fired, no one died?’’ Condemning the violence, Siddaramaiah said the police are trying to create an “atmosphere of fear”, and spoke about the dangers of slipping into fascism. He compared it to his tenure, and also spoke of killings of farmers in police firing during CM BS Yediyurappa’s previous term.

He also spoke about the detention of historian Ramachandra Guha who was protesting peacefully, and said the nation was being run unconstitutionally.Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar said, “CM Yediyurappa and Home Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) must answer on what basis Section 144 was imposed. They, the Prime Minster and Union home minister are responsible for the chaos in Karnataka and across India.’’ Shivakumar said the government had killed people and cases should be filed against the CM and home minister. 

“India’s international image as a peaceful progressive country built painstakingly over decades is being ruined under BJP rule. Karnataka is a peace-loving state and the deaths in Mangaluru and detention of students and academicians are a blot,’’ he added. Shivakumar said he would not hold any officer responsible. “The officers do what the government directs them to do. I hold CM Yediyurappa and Bommai responsible for this situation.”

