Home States Karnataka

Jaleel was shot near home, had nothing to do with Citizenship Act protests: Mangaluru youth's brother

Zameer, Jaleel’s friend said that police could have avoided resorting to open fire on the agitating mob.

Published: 21st December 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

The body of Nausheen being taken for burial at Kudroli Mohideen Juma Masjid, in Mangaluru on Friday | express

By  Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: My brother had nothing to do with the agitation and yet he became a victim of police firing, said a teary-eyed Mohammed Yahiya, brother of Abdul Jaleel who lost his life in Thursday’s clash between police and demonstrators.

Yahiya denied police commissioner P S Harsha’ statement that his brother was killed when police had to open fire on the people who attacked the Mangaluru North police station.

He said his brother was killed in Pandeshwar in front of his house and not in Bunder, as police claim.

Mohammed Yahiya (right), brother of Jaleel,
in front of Wenlock hospital mortuary |
Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh

“My brother had dropped his children Shifani and Sabil at this home safely and had come out of the house. It was then that the police opened fire and a bullet hit his eye,” he told The New Indian Express, adding that the situation was normal in Kandak until police resorted to firing.

Jaleel was later declared dead at Highland Hospital.42-year-old Jaleel, a resident of Kandak in Bunder, was a daily wage worker in Dakke, fish market area, and with his death, his wife and two children have no one to look after them as he was the sole bread-winner of the family, “Jaleel’s wife and two children are living in a rentedhouse. We urge the government to provide compensation and need justice,” he said.

Zameer, Jaleel’s friend said that police could have avoided resorting to open fire on the agitating mob.

“Some of the locals were engaged in a verbal spat with the cops who were present at the spot. However, due to police firing, a person, who had nothing to do with the agitation died.”

Meanwhile, a group of Jaleel’s friends have decided to help his bereaved family.

He was never associated with any organisation or party. There should be strict action against the cops who resorted to firing and we demand a high-level probe into the case, Yahiya added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangaluru police firing Abdul Jaleel
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp