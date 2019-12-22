Home States Karnataka

Curfew comes as dampener for Mangaluru’s Catholic weddings

This time around, most of their plans have gone haywire forcing them to postpone or make modifications in the celebrations.

Published: 22nd December 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

wedding

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: For Catholics in Mangaluru, the curfew couldn’t have come at a worst time as a majority of weddings in the community takes place in December. The Christmas month sees the Mangaluru expats returning home for their annual holiday during which they plan weddings, get-togethers, house-warming ceremonies and other such events.

This time around, most of their plans have gone haywire forcing them to postpone or make modifications in the celebrations. J Mascarenhas, a resident, had to shift his daughter Samantha’s wedding from a marriage hall in Bendoorwell to the groom’s house in Kudupu on Saturday because of the prohibitory orders. “Since Kudupu is a bit on the outskirts, we thought it’s better to shift it there instead of Bendoorwell which is within the core area of the city. Also, we had to cut down on the food orders,” said a relative of the bride. 

ALSO READ: With curfew post-police firing, fear looms large over Mangaluru

Pradeep Mendonca, a resident of Bejai, and whose engagement is scheduled on Saturday is a worried man. Though the lifting of curfew during the day has come as a big relief to the groom who works in Qatar, his family is finding it difficult to get the flowers required for the ceremony. “How can we go to the bride’s house for engagement without flowers?” asked Ruth, a worried mother. 

In a roce (mehendi) ceremony of Velani Mascarenhas that took place in Derebail Church ground on Friday evening, the turn up was not even half of what was expected by the organisers. A relative of the bride said they got permission from the authorities to go ahead with the event with much difficulty. “Luckily it was a bit away from the central part of the city.

Or else, I was not sure whether we could hold the event,” he said.
Sources said the prohibitory orders have also taken the ‘kick’ out of Catholic pre-wedding ceremonies where liquor is served. However, the Hindu community is not affected much as the weddings are not organised now because the season is considered inauspicious till Sankranti.Yashwanth, a caterer, said at least six house-warming ceremonies and birthdays scheduled in the last three days were cancelled because of curfew.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangaluru curfew Catholic weddings
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CAA stir: Activists, leaders, students protest outside Jamia campus
Congress steps up campaign against Citizenship Act in Kerala
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp