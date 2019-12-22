Home States Karnataka

With curfew post-police firing, fear looms large over Mangaluru

 Burnt vehicle parts, tyres and shattered glasses lay where the shootings took place.

Published: 22nd December 2019 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

After Thursday’s firing claimed two lives, streets in Mangaluru wore a deserted look on Saturday | Express

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

MANGALURU:  A walk on the roads of Bunder area in Mangaluru where police firing claimed two lives, one can feel an eerie chill in the air. It’s been over two days since the deadly incident, but residents still do not want to venture out.

Burnt vehicle parts, tyres and shattered glasses lay where the shootings took place.

As per the police version, protesters tried to torch Mangaluru North police station in an attempt to take away arms, and so, firings were ordered.

The police also said there was a congregation of over 6,000-7,000 people, but the Muslim organisations in Mangaluru accounted for less than 1,000 people in different groups.

It was learnt while talking to family members of the victim, and leaders from Muslim communities on Saturday that CM BS Yediyurappa had clarified that he did not order for any shooting or lathi charge.

ALSO READ: Curfew comes as dampener for Mangaluru’s Catholic weddings

Yediyurappa gave the example of protests in Bengaluru, and how they were handled.

The CM’s clarification raised questions over Commissioner of Mangaluru P S Harsha’s actions, who has come under fire ever since.

Though several community leaders are quiet about the incident, there has been a demand brewing within the community for a judicial inquiry.

Khader booked for sedition

Mangaluru: Former minister UT Khader was on Saturday booked under sedition charges for allegedly making a provocative speech at a protest against CAA and NRC held in the city recently.

Mangaluru South police have registered the case under sections 124A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

BJP Dakshina Kannada district youth Morcha general secretary Sandesh Kumar Shetty had filed a complaint against Khader on Thursday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangaluru police firing CAA protests
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CAA stir: Activists, leaders, students protest outside Jamia campus
Congress steps up campaign against Citizenship Act in Kerala
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp