With curfew post-police firing, fear looms large over Mangaluru

MANGALURU: A walk on the roads of Bunder area in Mangaluru where police firing claimed two lives, one can feel an eerie chill in the air. It’s been over two days since the deadly incident, but residents still do not want to venture out.

Burnt vehicle parts, tyres and shattered glasses lay where the shootings took place.

As per the police version, protesters tried to torch Mangaluru North police station in an attempt to take away arms, and so, firings were ordered.

The police also said there was a congregation of over 6,000-7,000 people, but the Muslim organisations in Mangaluru accounted for less than 1,000 people in different groups.

It was learnt while talking to family members of the victim, and leaders from Muslim communities on Saturday that CM BS Yediyurappa had clarified that he did not order for any shooting or lathi charge.

Yediyurappa gave the example of protests in Bengaluru, and how they were handled.

The CM’s clarification raised questions over Commissioner of Mangaluru P S Harsha’s actions, who has come under fire ever since.

Though several community leaders are quiet about the incident, there has been a demand brewing within the community for a judicial inquiry.

Khader booked for sedition

Mangaluru: Former minister UT Khader was on Saturday booked under sedition charges for allegedly making a provocative speech at a protest against CAA and NRC held in the city recently.

Mangaluru South police have registered the case under sections 124A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

BJP Dakshina Kannada district youth Morcha general secretary Sandesh Kumar Shetty had filed a complaint against Khader on Thursday.