Home States Karnataka

Anti-CAA stir: Two Mangaluru firing victims named as accused in FIR

The FIR says that all the 29 accused, along with 1,500-2,000 youths, staged protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday last, defying prohibitory orders.

Published: 23rd December 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Police in Mangaluru disperse anti-CAA protesters (Photo | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh, EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In a move that has drawn criticism from various quarters, the Mangaluru police have named the two persons who were killed in the police firing on protesters, as accused in the First Information Report (FIR) filed in the case. The deceased Jaleel and Nousheen have been named as accused number 3 and 8, respectively.

The FIR, filed at Mangaluru North police station on December 19, has named 29 people who have been charged under various sections of IPC including 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duties), 143 (unlawful assembly) and others.

ALSO READ: Huge anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru today, people asked to avoid Cantonment area till 4 pm

The FIR says that all the 29 accused, along with 1,500-2,000 youths, staged protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday last, defying prohibitory orders. They were armed with stones, clubs, glass bottles and other weapons. They even tried to torch the Mangaluru North police station and conspired to kill the policemen, it said.

As per the FIR, the accused ignored warnings issued on megaphones to disperse and continued to throw stones at the police station, causing injuries to police officials and staff. In order to curb the riot and ward off threat to human lives and damage to properties, the police opened fire in the air in which two persons were injured and later died in a hospital. Five others also sustained injuries in the incident, it added.

ALSO READ: 31-year-old activist attacked for pro-CAA event in Bengaluru

Former Chief Minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday slammed the government and the Mangaluru police for naming the deceased in FIR.

Retired police officer and Congress leader G A Bawa, addressing a press conference here, termed the FIR as a bundle of lies. He said if the police claim that they had to open fire when the protesters tried to torch the police station was true, then the two deaths should have occurred near the police station. “But one was found dead about 300 yards away while the other 700 yards away. It seems like the police are cooking up a story,” he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA Protests Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several political leaders take part in a rally condemning CAA, at egmore in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Satish babu)
DMK, allies take out massive rally against CAA in Chennai; over 10,000 participate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Gallery
Chris Lynn, AUS (RH Bat): Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp