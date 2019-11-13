Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Congress welcome SC verdict on disqualified MLAs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the opposition Congress have all welcomed the Apex Court verdict on the 17 disqualified MLAs petition challenging the Speaker's order. The court upheld their disqualification but allowed them to contest December 5 bypolls.

Welcoming the order, the CM said they will start the work in all 15 constituencies from Thursday and are confident of winning all the seats.



"We welcome the SC order allowing disqualified MLAs to contest elections. We will discuss all issues in the core committee meeting today (Wednesday) afternoon," the CM said when asked if all these leaders will be given BJP ticket to contest by-polls. November 18 is the late date for filing nomination for the

bypolls.

The CM said they will depute senior leaders for coordinating bypoll preparations in each of the 15 segments.



The disqualified MLAs, who are currently in the national capital said they are all ready to contest December 5 elections. "We are all meeting today in New Delhi to discuss everything in detail and after that, we will make a decision," said a disqualified MLA H Vishwanath.



"We had decided to contest elections on the day we submitted our resignations to the Speaker," said former JDS leader. They will be back in Bengaluru today evening. Meanwhile, the Congress too has welcomed the verdict stating that the court upheld Speaker's decision to disqualify them.



"We welcome the SC verdict that has partially upheld the Speaker's decision. They were disqualified by the Speaker based on our petition for violating the party whip. The second part of the speaker's order has been modified and they are allowed to contest elections," said former CM Siddaramaiah.