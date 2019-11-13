SC verdict likely to give relief for disqualified Karnataka MLAs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 17 MLAs who were disqualified by previous Speaker Ramesh Kumar are tense and worried, but at the same time, relieved that their four-month ordeal could come to an end on Wednesday, with the Supreme Court giving its judgment regarding their disqualification.

Although the date for the byelections has been announced and the nomination process began on Monday, surprisingly there is dampened political activity in all three parties. There is also a certain caginess on naming candidates, with all leaders focused on the Supreme Court order.

The resignation of the MLAs helped Yediyurappa form the government on July 25. Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who played an important role in getting these legislators to resign, will also be flying to Delhi on Wednesday to join some of the disqualified MLAs. Gopalaiah, disqualified MLA from Mahalakshmi Layout, said he was not tense or worried. “Whatever the Supreme Court’s verdict, we will accept it,’’ he added.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told TNIE, “On Wednesday, the party will send a list of candidates to BJP National President Amit Shah. Once the list is cleared, the names will be announced.’’Asked about the few days available for campaigning, Joshi said the party had a good network of workers who are already campaigning for the candidates. “There won’t be much of a problem, we have nothing to worry about,’’ he said.

A senior Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, said that since July this year, there has been chaos on the political front. “For two-and-half months, the rebel MLAs were in Mumbai, away from their families and constituencies. Even after BS Yediyurappa formed the government, these disqualified MLAs were restless, making frequent trips to Bengaluru, their constituencies and to New Delhi. The judgment is delayed, but it should come as a relief for these MLAs.”

JDS party sources said that “whatever happened shouldn’t have happened”, but all that will come to an end. “Our party leader HD Deve Gowda is reviving the party. There are changes in the party. We got these intervening four months for introspection, and the judgment will give us better perspective,’’ a party source said.