Former Karnataka BJP candidate in Hoskote Sharath Bache Gowda goes independent for bypoll

Though several attempts made by Chief Minister BS Yediyurapa and other top BJP leaders to convince Sharat, son of BJP Chikkaballapur MP Bache Gowda, they didn’t yield any results.

Published: 14th November 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 04:51 AM

By V Velayudham
HOSKOTE : The BJP seems to be facing the heat in Hoskote constituency, as Sharath Bache Gowda, who unsuccessfully contested on a BJP ticket in the 2018 assembly elections against then-Congress candidate MTB Nagaraj, is now contesting as a Independent in the December by-polls. He will be filing his nomination papers on Thursday.

Sharath had also refused to assume charge as chairman of the Karnataka Housing Board, and reportedly told senior BJP leaders, including CM Yediyurappa, two weeks back that he wished to contest on a BJP ticket and is confident of winning. However, he said that if the party fails to recognise him, he said he will contest as an Independent candidate, since his supporters re keen on him contesting in the bypolls.

Speaking to TNIE, Sharath said that in 2018 elections, he lost by a very thin margin, and is confident of winning the bypolls as an Independent candidate. “I am not involved in any anti-party activities, and worked for the BJP for several years.” He said that after considering the wishes of his supporters in Hoskote, he took the decision to contest independently.

Sharath said that his father has no role to play in him contesting as an Independent candidate, and said he is has taken the decision on his own. His father had told him to take a decision after consulting his supporters, and accordingly, he has decided to contest as an Independent.
 

