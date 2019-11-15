After Karnataka bypolls, deputy CM Laxman Savadi may be biggest loser

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Amid the churning set off by the Supreme Court clearing the path for the disqualified MLAs to contest the bypolls, it is Deputy CM Laxman Savadi’s future that looks bleak and uncertain.

The BJP has denied him the party ticket from Athani, though most of his supporters back home expected the party to field him and had also been exerting pressure on the leadership. But the ticket finally went to former Congressman Mahesh Kumathalli.

Several top BJP leaders had criticized the party’s decision to name him Deputy CM and denying cabinet berths to popular leaders like Umesh Katti and Balachandra Jarkiholi. Soon after Savadi was named DyCM, Katti had given the party an ultimatum to induct him into the cabinet.

Katti said that if the disqualified MLAs won the byelections, the party would have to accommodate them into the cabinet, as promised. In that case, Savadi and other leaders would have to make way for them if the party so decides, he added.

The BJP had elevated Savadi as it had a great many expectations from him. He had been part of the party campaign in the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, when the party had managed a landslide victory in most of the segments in West Maharashtra.

This time too, he was named election in-charge for the same constituencies, but the BJP lost 16 of the 18 assembly segments. The debacle has put Savadi’s future at stake, as senior party leaders who were deprived of cabinet berths in the state are exerting pressure on CM BS Yediyurappa for their elevation.

Sources said that Savadi’s continuation as DyCM depends largely on the results of the byelections, as the party would have to induct all its victorious legislators into the cabinet, and remove a few ministers, including Savadi.

The party has already assured disqualified MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi that he would be named DyCM and also given a plum portfolio if he wins. However, it is still unclear whether Savadi will be replaced by Ramesh, or the government will have four DyCMs. If sources are to be believed, the state cabinet will be revamped soon after the bypoll results.

Sensing imminent danger to their leader, a large number of Savadi’s supporters have decided to take out a mega rally on Friday, urging the BJP leadership to field him from Athani. The rally will begin from Siddeshwar temple in Athani at 10am. A large number of Taluk Panchayat, Gram Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat members have also threatened to resign en masse if he is not fielded.