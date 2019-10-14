Home States Karnataka

ED summons Congress leader DK Shivakumar's mother, wife for questioning

The summons comes as Shivakumar remains in jail for a month after being arrested by the financial probe agency on September 3 in the case.

Published: 14th October 2019 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

D K Shivakumar. (Photo |EPS/Shriram B N)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Karnataka Minister D.K. Shivakumar's wife and mother for questioning in connection with a money laundering case against the Congress leader, an official said on Monday.

The senior ED official told IANS: "We have summoned over 50 people in connection with the case for questioning. We have called Shivakumar's wife and mother on October 17 in New Delhi."

The ED has earlier questioned Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya; his brother and MP D.K. Suresh; and Belagavi Rural MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

READ| No bail for DK Shivakumar, ED serves notice to brother Suresh

The official said that summoning Shivakumar's mother and wife was necessitated after the agency got some evidences about financial transactions while questioning several other persons in the last one month.

The summons comes as Shivakumar remains in jail for a month after being arrested by the financial probe agency on September 3 in the case.

Shivakumar, now in judicial custody, has been on the radar of the Income Tax (I-T) Department and the ED since the demonetization in 2016. An I-T raid at his New Delhi apartment on August 2, 2017, led to the seizure of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 8.83 crore.

Thereafter, the Department lodged cases against the Congress leader and his four associates under Sections 277 and 278 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and Sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 193 (punishment for false evidence) and 199 (false statements made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to Shivakumar's affidavit submitted to the Election Commission ahead of the Assembly elections in 2018, his daughter Aishwarya owned assets of Rs 108 crore compared to only Rs 1.09 crore in 2013.

Shivakumar, however, clarified that Aishwarya was not dependent on his income and that he was still declaring her assets as per the Representation of Peoples Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar ED Money laundering
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp