STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19 stigma: Karnataka villagers wash currency notes given by Muslim in viral video

The incident comes at a time when Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday spoke out strongly against those blaming or discriminating against minority communities in the state.

Published: 07th April 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of currency notes as he stands outside his restaurant in New Delhi, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

For representational purpose. (File | Reuters)

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

MANDYA: Even as the COVID-19 virus is yet to reach the rural pockets of the state, the social stigma around it has already made its presence felt there.

In an incident caught on camera, several villagers of Mandya are seen washing currency notes, which they claim has been given by a member of the minority community, fearing that they would contract the virus.

The incident comes at a time when Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday spoke out strongly against those blaming or discriminating against minority communities in the state.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The video of people washing the currency notes which is available with TNIE was tracked to Marachakanahalli, a remote village in Mandya.

A woman in the video claims that they were washing the currency notes as it was given to them by a Muslim while purchasing ration. The video has been widely circulated on messaging apps in the district.

“There is already a sudden surge in Islamophobic fake news on social media. India is fighting a serious health crisis and as a society how we respond to mitigate the effect of the virus plays a vital role. These kinds of videos can push people in panic and also affect the sense of security of Muslims in the region,” said a Muslim community leader in Mandya.

When the issue was brought to the notice of Mandya Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh, he said that he will look into this issue and direct the superintendent of police to examine it.

“Many such videos were doing the rounds in the past too and people must not panic seeing such videos. We will examine the video and take necessary action,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Mandya Coronavirus Covid-19
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp