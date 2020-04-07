COVID-19 stigma: Karnataka villagers wash currency notes given by Muslim in viral video

Karthik KK By

Express News Service

MANDYA: Even as the COVID-19 virus is yet to reach the rural pockets of the state, the social stigma around it has already made its presence felt there.

In an incident caught on camera, several villagers of Mandya are seen washing currency notes, which they claim has been given by a member of the minority community, fearing that they would contract the virus.

The incident comes at a time when Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday spoke out strongly against those blaming or discriminating against minority communities in the state.

The video of people washing the currency notes which is available with TNIE was tracked to Marachakanahalli, a remote village in Mandya.

A woman in the video claims that they were washing the currency notes as it was given to them by a Muslim while purchasing ration. The video has been widely circulated on messaging apps in the district.

“There is already a sudden surge in Islamophobic fake news on social media. India is fighting a serious health crisis and as a society how we respond to mitigate the effect of the virus plays a vital role. These kinds of videos can push people in panic and also affect the sense of security of Muslims in the region,” said a Muslim community leader in Mandya.

When the issue was brought to the notice of Mandya Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh, he said that he will look into this issue and direct the superintendent of police to examine it.

“Many such videos were doing the rounds in the past too and people must not panic seeing such videos. We will examine the video and take necessary action,” he said.