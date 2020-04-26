STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

UK minister Robert Buckland hails Karnataka's efforts to contain coronavirus pandemic

CM BS Yediyurappa assured the Kannadigas residing abroad that they need not worry about their parents or elders in the state as their well being would be taken care of.

Published: 26th April 2020 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

UK Secretary of State for Justice Robert Buckland (L) and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

UK Secretary of State for Justice Robert Buckland (L) and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. (File photo| AFP and EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The effective implementation of lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19, supply of essential commodities to people and various other measures of the Karnataka government has won accolades of a British Minister.

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Robert Buckland lauded the efforts of the state government during a video conference Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held with the Kannadigas living in England on Sunday regarding the measures taken to contain the virus in the state, an official release said.

Buckland too appeared for discussion with the Chief Minsiter and sought information about control of the disease in India, especially in Karnataka. The Chief Minister replied to his queries and explained that effective enforcement of lockdown was possible with immense support from people, the statement read.

Economic activities would be started according to the guidelines of the Central government in a phased or graded manner in coming days, the CM was quoted as saying.

According to the statement, Buckland was amazed to learn that COVID-19 has not touched upon rural areas, so far. Yediyurappa assured the Kannadigas residing abroad that they need not worry about their parents or elders in the state as their well being would be taken care of.

ALSO READ| Despite surge in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka’s recovery rate is heartening

He said they can contact helpline numbers for medical and other needs. The Chief Minister also said that the state government would consider the loan repayment issues of students studying abroad, after situation turns normal.

"Government of Karnataka would be in touch with Union Government regarding the rescue of Kannadigas stranded abroad only after international flight services resume," he told the Kannadigas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Robert Buckland BS Yediyurappa Karnataka government Coronavirus COVID19 Karnataka UK meeting Karnataka coronavirus measures
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp