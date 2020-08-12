STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru mob violence at Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's house part of 'conspiracy': Gopalaiah

Speaking to the reporters in Holenarasipur after the review meeting, he said that anti-social elements joined hands and provoked the youth to attack and raise slogans against a particular community.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Gopalaiah said that the mob violence and arson attack on Pulikeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy house and KG Halli police station in Bengaluru over  alleged insulting of religious head issue was planned.  

They could have resolved the issue by discussing the matter with the MLA instead they resorted to taking law into their own hands.

He said that Basavaraja Bommai has handled the situation efficiently and has also given police department the free hand to nab and punish the guilty.

Gopalaiah who is also Hassan district-incharge minister said that the miscreants supported by a section of leaders from different associations allegedly hatched a conspiracy to tarnish the image of the BJP government in this regard.

The government has observed that the attack is a serious one and those who are found guilty will be punished.  The government will never tolerate such activities, he added. 

