Karnataka floods: Yediyurappa set for Delhi visit, to seek more central aid

Yediyurappa said he would meet the MLAs of the flood-affected areas before drawing up a comprehensive action plan on the flood losses and ensure that all the affected are compensated effectively.

CM B S Yediyurappa doing an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in North Karnataka on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/BAGALKOT: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will meet the Central leadership in New Delhi next week to demand the release of additional funds to take up the flood relief works in the state.

The CM disclosed this at a meeting of officials and people's representatives at Belagavi airport premises before he left for an aerial survey on Tuesday. Yediyurappa said he would meet the MLAs of the flood-affected areas before drawing up a comprehensive action plan on the flood losses and ensure that all the affected are compensated effectively.

While directing the Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts to utilise the NDRF funds to carry out the emergency flood-relief works, Yediyurappa said  Rs 412 crore was available with government authorities in Belagavi for emergency flood-relief works including Rs 174 crore for the reconstruction of the damaged houses. He directed officials in Belagavi to take up road repair works also on top priority.

The CM said Rs 488 crore was released as compensation to 44,156 beneficiaries who lost their houses in the floods in August last year.

The government would release compensation for the crop losses and loss of houses in Belagavi and Dharwad districts based on the state's finances at a time when the raging Covid-19 continued to add to the problems, Yediyurappa added.

Addressing media persons at Almatti after his aerial survey of the flood-hit areas, Yediyurappa said, "The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the financial condition of the state government but we will ensure that development works in the state continue unaffected. We will avail the loans to continue the works across the state."

 CM on Flood Affected areas

After an hour-long flood review meeting with the elected representatives of Bagalkot, Gadag and Vijayapura in the office of Krishna Baghya Jala Nigama Limited (KBJNL), Yediyurappa said, "This year, we have decided to relocate the villagers who are getting affected by floods during monsoon. The people in the affected villages are ready to shift to new places. I will meet the Prime Minister soon and will discuss with him about various development works related to the state," stated CM.

The CM assured of completing the Upper Krishna Project (UKP)-III phase project during his tenure in office and said his government would increase the height of Almatti dam to 524.26m from 519.6m which would help increase the dam capacity by 100 TMC. Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had recently met Union Water Resources Minister and brought the issue of UKP to his notice.

"I will discuss about the upgradation of reservoir and UKP-III phase project. If we fall short of funds, we will borrow loans to complete the project," said the  CM.

