Sandalwood drug case: HC grants bail to Sanjjanaa Galrani with riders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, one of the accused in Sandalwood drug case.

Justice Shreeniwas Harish Kumar granted her bail after imposing certain conditions.

Galrani moved the court with a fresh bail plea on health ground after her earlier petition was rejected by the High Court in November first week.

To examine Galrani's condition, the court had ordered a thorough medical checkup by the doctors of government-run Vanivilas Hospital. The report was submitted to the court on Thursday.

Galrani was one among several accused arrested by the CCB police in the drugs case.