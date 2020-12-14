Over 120 arrested for rampage at Wistron iPhone unit

V Velayudham By

KOLAR: In all, 128 workers have been arrested for vandalising the office premises of Wistron Corporation at Narasapura in Kolar on Saturday. Kolar Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy said that four cases have been registered and of them, three are by the company that manufactures iPhones, while the other is by the police for obstructing them while performing their duty.

Senior police officers, including Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Pratap Reddy and Central Range Inspector General of Police Semanth Kumar Singh, visited the company premises on Sunday. The arrests have been made after going through the video footage that has gone viral on social media sites, video feeds from the company premises and a detailed inquiry, the SP said.

Police teams to question employees

Two District Armed Reserve Police teams, a KSRP team and a posse of civil police have been deployed near the manufacturing unit, he added. Semanth Kumar Singh said that the police teams will question company representatives and employees to check whether any organisation is behind the attack. Sources said that the company is likely to resume operation in a week after carrying out the repair works.