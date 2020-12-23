Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state from December 24 to January 2

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after denying that it will be imposed, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am starting from December 24 night till January 2 morning.

On Tuesday, the CM had stated that there would be no night curfew in Karnataka.

New #CoronavirusStrain | Timing of night curfew in Karnataka has been revised. The curfew will be implemented between 11 PM & 5 AM starting December 24, 2020, till January 1, 2021.@XpressBengaluru pic.twitter.com/TrnuqfXVMj — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 23, 2020

Recently, the Maharashtra government imposed a night curfew. However, he has now said they are imposing a night curfew from Thursday night for the entire state.

The night curfew will last for nine days including Christmas and New Year. Yediyurappa had earlier appealed that New Year revelries be restricted and public celebrations banned.

On international travellers, CM said those who are landing in Karnataka must carry COVID negative certificates, which should have 72 hours validity.

This apart, the government has also made arrangements for testing outside Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.