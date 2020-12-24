STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka police give tight security to Wistron iPhone unit after violence by workers

The police probe includes six contractors who supplied workers to Wistron, company officials and workers

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: The police have provided tight security at the Narasapura Industrial Hub, particularly near Wistron Corporation unit, which witnessed large-scale violence by its workers on December 12, said Inspector General of Police (Central) Seemant Kumar Singh, here on Wednesday.

The police are extending all help to the company, which makes iPhones, to restart operations at the earliest, he added. In all, four criminal cases have been filed -- three on the complaints by Wistron officials and one from the police, he said.

The Kolar police have so far arrested 167 workers, including a few women, in connection with the violence. The rioting workers were arrested after verification of the CCTV footage. Some protesters are missing, but they will be traced and arrested soon, he added.

Kolar Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy said that they are conducting the inquiry from all angles. The probe includes six contractors who supplied workers to Wistron -- Innova Source, Creative Engineers, Quess Corp, Needs, Rand Stad and Adheco Group -- company officials and workers, he added. The labour commissioner and senior officials too are collecting information, he said.

