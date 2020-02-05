Karnataka HC cancels bail granted to Swami Nithyananda in rape case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to Swami Nithyananda.

While cancelling the bail granted in relation to rape case registered against accused Nithyananda, Justice John Michael Cunha directed the trial court to take Nithyananda into custody.

ALSO READ: Nithyananda on spiritual tour, aide tells HC

The judge pronounced the judgement after hearing the petition filed by K Lenin, seeking cancellation of bail.

Lenin, the original complainant, had moved the court on the ground that accused Nithyananda violated the conditions imposed by the court while granting him bail.

The complainant further contended that Nithyananda fled the country using an expired passport.

