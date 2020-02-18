Home States Karnataka

SSLC preparatory exam mathematics question paper leaked in Karnataka

The headmasters of schools had raised their concern over possible leaks when they received the question papers in bags without seal.

Published: 18th February 2020 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a circular issued on Tuesday, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) admitted that the mathematics question paper for preparatory Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination for 10th standard students, was leaked beforehand. 

The exam was held on Tuesday.

V Sumangala, director of KSEEB said in the circular, "The SSLC preparatory exam paper was leaked on WhatsApp and went viral. We have lodged a complaint with the police to find out who was behind the act. If such things happen in the future, the headmaster of the school will be held responsible."

"Preparatory exams need to be held as seriously as the main board exam with strict security measures. The person responsible for such leaks will be taken into police custody one week before the exam begins in the future," she wrote in the circular.

ALSO READ: Madhyamik - Purported Bengali question paper images go viral, 'match' with original

Three days ago, TNIE highlighted in a story on how packaging for SSLC preparatory exam question papers was inadequate. The headmasters of schools had raised their concern over possible leak when they received the question papers in bags without seal and only cellophane tape. 

In the previous report, the director of KSEEB had responded saying that there were different modalities for preparatory and main board exams. He added that all precautions were taken to ensure confidential and secure transportation of the question papers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka SSLC SSLC question paper SSLC question paper leak SSLC Preparatory exam
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp