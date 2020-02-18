SSLC preparatory exam mathematics question paper leaked in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a circular issued on Tuesday, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) admitted that the mathematics question paper for preparatory Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination for 10th standard students, was leaked beforehand.

The exam was held on Tuesday.

V Sumangala, director of KSEEB said in the circular, "The SSLC preparatory exam paper was leaked on WhatsApp and went viral. We have lodged a complaint with the police to find out who was behind the act. If such things happen in the future, the headmaster of the school will be held responsible."

"Preparatory exams need to be held as seriously as the main board exam with strict security measures. The person responsible for such leaks will be taken into police custody one week before the exam begins in the future," she wrote in the circular.

Three days ago, TNIE highlighted in a story on how packaging for SSLC preparatory exam question papers was inadequate. The headmasters of schools had raised their concern over possible leak when they received the question papers in bags without seal and only cellophane tape.

In the previous report, the director of KSEEB had responded saying that there were different modalities for preparatory and main board exams. He added that all precautions were taken to ensure confidential and secure transportation of the question papers.