Karnataka SSLC girl student ends life, question paper leak a reason?

According to initial reports, she had shared the question paper of a preparatory examination, English, on a WhatsApp group with her friends.

Published: 19th February 2020 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: With the air of tension looming high at households to get children ready to face examinations, an SSLC girl student has taken her life unable to withstand the pressure at Madhugiri town on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was Varshita (15), was found hanging in her house at Ayyappaswamy extension around 7 p.m. 

According to initial reports, she had shared the question paper of a preparatory examination, English, on a WhatsApp group with her friends. Later, when her parents found out, they objected to it. 

But the police informed TNIE that she was not good at studies and the Chethan English School authorities had summoned her parents and gave some advice.

As the parents allegedly scolded their daughter, she might have taken it to the mind and ended her life by hanging herself when she was alone, police added. 

A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

The couple's first daughter has been studying well at a college in Tumakuru and there was pressure on the victim to perform like the elder sister.

The deputy director of public instruction, Revanasiddappa, while speaking to TNIE maintained that the girl had ended her life due to family-related issue and it has nothing to do with the leakage or sharing of the paper.

"The question papers despatched to us from the board will be kept in the BEO office with tight security. The preparatory examinations were for the sake of practice for the main examinations and I do not think the paper got leaked", he added.

The SP Dr Kona Vamsi Krishna also ruled out the paper leak angle to the suicide.

According to sources, the director of public instruction held a video conference with all the DDPIs on Wednesday evening and gave a strict warning against the leaking of the papers.

The FIRs have been filed at Ballari and Mandya against the accused who had shared the papers as the leaked ones, the source added.

The girl's father is a police constable and mother is an employee with the BESCOM.

