Cops provide security to kin of Amulya Leona who raised pro-Pak slogans at anti-CAA rally

BENGALURU: Police have provided security to the family of Amulya Leona, who had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans, in Chikkamagaluru district after it was allegedly attacked by right-wing workers, officials said on Friday.

According to sources, a group of people had targeted her house at Gullagadde near Koppal on Thursday evening and window panes were damaged. Amulya's father Wazi subsequently lodged a complaint following which police personnel were deployed near the house for the family's security.

Meanwhile, a video of a group of people, allegedly right-wing activists, last evening, purportedly questioning Wazi about his daughter's conduct and making him raise "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans has gone viral.

Amulya Leona had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans thrice after the organisers of the event under the banner of "Save Constitution" invited her to address the gathering in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday.

After being removed from the stage, she was arrested on charges of sedition and produced before a magistrate court which remanded her to 14 days judicial custody. A purported facebook post of Amulya on February 26 has surfaced in which she has said 'Zindabad' to several neighbouring countries, and adds that doing so does not make her belong to them.

"Hindustan Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad, Bangladesh Zindabad, Sri Lanka Zindabad, Nepal Zindabad, Afghanistan Zindabad, China Zindabad, Nepal Zindabad whichever country it may be, Zindabad to all countries," said the post in Kannada.

"You teach children that country means soil, but as children we are telling you country means- people living there. People should get all basic amenities, they should get all basic rights, government of all countries should take care of its people in a good way. Zindabad to all those who are doing public service," she says.

Stating that by saying Zindabad to other countries, she will not belong to that country, Amulya's post says, "as per law, I'm citizen of India, respecting my country and working for the people here is my duty. I will do it, let's see what RSS people do. I have said what I had to, Sanghis start commenting."

