Rajinikanth not injured during 'Man vs Wild' shooting, says 'received only scratches'

By ANI

BENGALURU: Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday clarified that he sustained scratches due to thorns during the shoot of 'Man vs Wild' show and said he did not have any major wounds.

"I have finished the shooting of an episode of 'Man vs Wild'. I have not received any wounds but just scratches due to little thorns, that's it. I am alright."



The megastar and British adventurer Bear Grylls arrived at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park in Karnataka for shooting a special episode of the 'Man vs Wild' show.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth becomes the second Indian personality to be featured for the Grylls' survival show. The episode with the Prime Minister was aired in August last year that became quite an attraction among the public.