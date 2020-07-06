Karnataka Congress MLA tests positive for COVID-19

By PTI

BENGALURU: A Congress MLA in Karnataka has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised here, party sources said on Monday.

A medical doctor, H D Ranganath from Kunigal constituency in Tumakuru district has been admitted to a private hospital in the city, they said.

State Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre in a tweet said he spoke to the MLA over phone and that "the confidence in his voice has given me belief that he will be back victorious in the fight against COVID".

READ| No contact, travel history in 69.8 per cent of coronavirus positive cases in Karnataka

On Sunday Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister B Janardhana Poojary had tested positive for the deadly infection.

Recently, Mangaluru City North MLA Bharath Shetty of the BJP had been infected by the virus.