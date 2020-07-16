COVID-19 hands makers of Mysuru's clay Ganeshas a bleak Chaturthi

K Rathna By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The livelihood of traditional Ganesha idol makers has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are over 20 families engaged in keeping alive the legacy of making traditional Ganesha idols using clay in Mysuru. Usually, during festival time, they get a handful of orders and come together to make idols and earn their livelihoods. But this year, thanks to COVID-19, the demand for big idols has dried up.

Usually, the preparation for the Ganesha Chaturthi festival begins six months in advance as the clay needs to be procured first. This year, due to the lockdown from the middle of March, they were not able to source the clay and are also facing a shortage of raw materials.

This apart, most of the Ganesha makers are dependent on workers to make idols, who out of their fear of the pandemic are not coming to work.

Sculptor Shyam Sundar said, "The festival is a few weeks away (August 22) and we have got orders for over 300 clay idols, which are small and medium-size. The lack of demand for big idols has made us face huge losses. We are getting orders for small Ganesha idols which range between Rs 30 to Rs 1000."

"The demand for eco-friendly clay idols has increased since 2018, and we used to work day and night during the festival time to finish the work. But this year, there is no business and we also fear that if the government relaxes COVID norms people may place plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, which will be readily available in the market," he added.

R Shree, who works in a private firm and helps her family in making Gowri-Ganesha idols, said, "On an average, we were making nearly 1500-2000 idols every year, including the huge 6-10 feet Ganesha idols. This year our business is badly hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. We have not received any big orders and our business are hit, which has become a cause of worry."

Malini, a homemaker, said, "Ganesha Chaturthi is celebrated colourfully and in a grand manner every year in our house, but this year, we have decided to scale down the celebrations. We have decided not to invite relatives and friends in order to stay safe."

Amogh, who places a Ganesha idol in pandal near NR Mohalla, captured the quandary buyers find themselves in. "To make clay idols, we have to place orders in advance. In case the government does not permit to place the idols publicly, it will be futile. Moreover, it would be appropriate if we maintain social distancing for a few more months," he said.