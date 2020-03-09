Karnataka's first COVID-19 case: US returnee showed symptoms only 4 days after reaching Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old techie has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases. His wife and daughter have also been admitted as they are symptomatic, Minister of Medical Education, Sudhakar, revealed at a press conference on Monday.

He was tested twice in the NIV lab of RGICD.

“He is doing well and is not in a serious condition requiring ventilator or any such thing. We are giving him treatment,” said Minister Sudhakar.

After reaching from the USA on March 1, he continued to attend work. His colleague who stayed with him during the trip is also asymptomatic and has been admitted in RGICD.

His driver, driver’s wife and two kids are asymptomatic and have been home quarantined.

266 primary and secondary contacts of the people he worked with, interacted and travelled with are being traced. 60 of them travelled with him on the flight.

“He developed symptoms 4 days after he arrived and self-reported to a private hospital. A sample was taken on March 5 after which he was shifted to RGICD on March 8. Another sample was taken and test done then and that too tested positive,” said Health Commissioner, Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

He travelled from Austin to New York on February 28, from New York to Dubai on February 29 and reached Bengaluru on March 1.

The school where his daughter is studying in Whitefield has been shut for all grades up to 12th standard. She is 13 to 14 years old.

8 cases in total are admitted in RGICD on Monday.