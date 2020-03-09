Home States Karnataka

Karnataka's first COVID-19 case: US returnee showed symptoms only 4 days after reaching Bengaluru

After reaching from the USA on March 1, he continued to attend work. His colleague who stayed with him during the trip is also asymptomatic and has been admitted in RGICD.

Published: 09th March 2020 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

A worker wearing protective gears sprays disinfectant as a precaution on a train against the new coronavirus at Suseo Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old techie has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases. His wife and daughter have also been admitted as they are symptomatic, Minister of Medical Education, Sudhakar, revealed at a press conference on Monday.

He was tested twice in the NIV lab of RGICD. 

“He is doing well and is not in a serious condition requiring ventilator or any such thing. We are giving him treatment,” said Minister Sudhakar.

After reaching from the USA on March 1, he continued to attend work. His colleague who stayed with him during the trip is also asymptomatic and has been admitted in RGICD.

ALSO READ | Surveillance stepped up, no coronavirus case so far in Karnataka: Minister 

His driver, driver’s wife and two kids are asymptomatic and have been home quarantined.

266 primary and secondary contacts of the people he worked with, interacted and travelled with are being traced. 60 of them travelled with him on the flight.

“He developed symptoms 4 days after he arrived and self-reported to a private hospital. A sample was taken on March 5 after which he was shifted to RGICD on March 8. Another sample was taken and test done then and that too tested positive,” said Health Commissioner, Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

He travelled from Austin to New York on February 28, from New York to Dubai on February 29 and reached Bengaluru on March 1.

The school where his daughter is studying in Whitefield has been shut for all grades up to 12th standard. She is 13 to 14 years old.

8 cases in total are admitted in RGICD on Monday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Coronavirus Coronavirus Coronavirus bangalore
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sameer
    which school his child is study?
    1 day ago reply
Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp