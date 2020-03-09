Home States Karnataka

Surveillance stepped up, no coronavirus case so far in Karnataka: Minister 

According to the state government, till date 87,066 passengers have been screened in Karnataka at airports and ports.

Published: 09th March 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

Passengers wear protective masks at the Bengaluru railway station. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Monday said it has strengthened surveillance and containment measures against the possible spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state and there was no dearth of funds for it.

Medical education minister K Sudhakar said not even a single case of coronavirus infection has been reported in the state and soon more testing labs will be set up zone-wise.

"Till now not even a single case of coronavirus infection has been reported and precautionary measures taken by us (state government) is the main reason for it. There is no reason for anyone to panic, but there is a need to take precautions," Sudhakar said in the assembly during zero hour.

The chief minister had instructed health and medical education department to take all precautionary measures, he said.

"There is blanket permission on this issue and there is no dearth of funds. CM has told us to use funds and take measures so that the virus do not spread in the state at any cost."

The state government is efficiently working towards containing the spread of virus, he said, adding that committees have been formed at each district- headed by Deputy Commissioners, containing District Health Officer (DHO), District Surgeons, Primary Health Centres and 'Asha' workers to take precautionary measure.

The minister was replying to concerns raised by MLAs Bharath Shetty, N A Harris, H K Patil among others regarding coronavirus and measures taken by the state government.

Sudhakar said the state government since January 20 has taken this issue seriously and launched precautionary measures even before other state governments took note of it.

He said passengers coming from affected countries were screened at all international airports whether it is at Mangaluru or Bengaluru, Their numbers have gone up today, and now the central government has said all passengers travelling from all foreign countries will have to be scanned, he said.

ALSO READ: Passenger with coronavirus symptoms from Mangalore airport escapes after being shifted to isolation ward

According to the state government, till date 87,066 passengers have been screened in Karnataka at airports and ports.

Of them 622 passengers who had visited affected countries were identified, tests conducted and they were asked to be under home quarantine.

Highlighting steps taken by the state government against the spread of the virus, the minister said guidelines have also been issued to companies and the public at large.

Also, conceding that there are only two testing labs in the state, the minister said tests can be done at labs, those accredited by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH) and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

"So we now have National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS)along with Victoria Hospital and Rajiv GandhiInstitute ofChest Diseases in Bengaluru."

In the coming 10 to 15 days, zone wise-testing labs will be started at Hassan, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Belagavi and Ballari, he said.

As part of precautionary measures, the minister said from Monday holidays have been declared for pre-nursery and nursery students for a month.

More than 3,000 beds in government and private hospitals have been set aside and certain defence wing hospitals identified to set up quarantine facilities.

Quarantine protocol in Karnataka will be for 28 days, more than the 14 daysthat is prescribed by the WHO, the minister said.

Stating that SARS(Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) was more dangerous than the coronavirus with mortality rate of 10 per cent, Sudhakar said according to World Health Organisation COVID-19's mortality rate is 3.4 to 3.6 per cent.

Addressing concerns raised by several MLAs on demand for masks and its availability, he clarified that it was not required for everyone to wear masks.

Sudhakar also made it clear that that specialised N95 masks are needed for those who have contracted the virus besides doctors and para-medics treating them, and added that the state has enough stock.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Karnataka COVID 19 Sudhakar
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp