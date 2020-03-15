STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First person: Self-quarantine in the time of coronavirus

I reached Bangalore Airport early morning on March 10 (Tuesday) and was greeted by medical officials screening passengers at the airport.

Tinu Cherian Abraham

If only those who have returned from #Corona-affected countries are a bit more sensible and self-quarantine themselves for some time, other people don’t have to fear. Please do that for greater public good and safety. Self-quarantine isn’t the same as being jailed. You can still communicate and be in touch with family & friends. There is no reason to fear. You're doing this for the safety of yourself, your loved ones, friends, colleagues and the community around you.

I was on an official US trip to California. I reached Los Angeles on March 1. I was there almost a week and was supposed to go to New York city but due to escalating coronavirus situation, on the advice of the company, I decided to cut short my trip and return to India immediately. I started my return trip from LA on Saturday, March 7. I missed my connecting flight at Frankfurt, Germany, due to delay of the incoming flight and had to stay at the airport for close to 23 hours.

I restricted myself mainly to the Business Lounge and Transit hotel within the airport. I neither ventured out of the airport nor roamed too much inside the airport. I didn't see many people wearing masks, neither at Los Angeles nor Frankfurt airports. I sanitized my hands frequently and even chanced upon actor Vivek Oberoi at the airport. The flight had very few passengers -- the business class had only 4-6 people of the 30-35 seats.

I reached Bangalore Airport early morning on March 10 (Tuesday) and was greeted by medical officials screening passengers at the airport. It was a bit scary as hundreds of people were standing in long queues, that too in close proximity. The risk of exposure to the disease if anyone was already infected was high. They were only checking for body temperature and enquiries on last visited countries.

We had sent our children to my brother's house even before I had landed at home. This was heartbreaking because I had not met them for weeks and will not be able to see them for many days to come.

My wife has been very supportive and decided to stay with me to take care of us. We know that puts her at risk as well, but we have taken our marriage vow of 'being together in health and sickness' too seriously.
But we are taking all precautions and keeping a physical distance between us. We sleep in different rooms and I am restricting my movements even inside the house. This is a difficult time for us. But we are hoping to come out of it stronger and healthier.

I am talking to friends and family members over phone or video chat. You need this emotional help in this isolation. If not corona, just anxiety can cause you more harm.

I work from home during the day. Later, I keep myself engaged by watching TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and reading books and listening to music.

I have told visitors and guests not to come home. They will understand as I have told them that I am doing this only as a precaution.

(Tinu is a communications and PR professional with a multinational IT and Tech company)

