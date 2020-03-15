STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Coronavirus: Not sure about home quarantine, isolation? here's your guide

Union Health Ministry provided guidelines for home isolation of those showing signs of novel coronavirus

Published: 15th March 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi metro passenger wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Delhi metro passenger wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare amid reports of several suspect patients of novel coronavirus slipping from hospitals and not observing quarantine protocols, on Saturday issued detailed home-isolation guidelines that needs to be observed by people possibly showing signs of infection but yet hospitalised.

The guidelines are also mean for their caregivers at home or people who have come into close contact with confirmed cases or the suspects awaiting lab confirmations. In the guidelines, the government said that “detection of travel related or unrelated suspect case of novel coronavirus will be followed by rapid isolation of such cases in designated health facilities and line listing of all contacts of such cases.” It added that home quarantine is applicable to all such contacts of a suspect or confirmed case of COVID-19.

This intervention will be limited to the initial phase of India reporting only in travel-related cases, focal clusters arising from a travel-related or unrelated case where cluster containment strategy is adopted or persons coming from COVID-19 affected areas where local and community transmission is evident. The guidelines defined “contact” as a healthy person that has been in association with an infected person or a contaminated environment as to have exposed and is therefore at a higher risk of developing the disease.

Additional funds Special Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health, Sanjeeva Kumar, said the states and Union Territories can now draw funds from the State Disaster Response Fund, in addition to the funds from the state government and the National Health Mission. The Ministry has issued detailed guidelines for the same.

A CONTACT IN THE CONTEXT OF COVID-19 IS:

  • A person living in the same household as a COVID-19 case;
  • A person having had direct physical contact with a COVID-19case or his/her infectious secretions without recommended personal protective equipment or with a possible breach of PPE
  • A person who was in a closed environment or had face to face contact with a COVID-19 case at a distance of within 1 metre including air travel.

FOLLOW LIVE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES HERE

THE HOME QUARANTINED PERSON SHOULD:

  • Stay in a well-ventilated single-room preferably with an attached or separate toilet
  • If another family member needs to stay in the same room, it’s advisable to maintain a distance of at least 1 meter between the two.
  • Needs to stay away from elderly people, pregnant women, children and persons with co-morbidities within the household
  • Restrict their movement within the house
  • Under no circumstances attend any social or religious gatherings like wedding, condolences etc.
  • Wash hand as often thoroughly with soap and water or with alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid sharing dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, bedding, or other items with other people at home
  • Wear a surgical mask at all the time 
  • The mask should be changed every 6-8 hours and disposed off
  • Masks used by patients, care givers or close contacts during home care should be disinfected using ordinary bleach solution 
  • If symptoms appear, they immediately inform the nearest health centre or call 011-23978046
Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 home quarantine Coronavirus in India
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp