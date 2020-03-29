STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: Frustrated at not getting liquor, two people commit suicide in Karnataka

Local people said that a rubber tapping labourer was desperately moving around in the last few days asking about places where he can get liquor.

Published: 29th March 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 06:31 PM

Suicide

For representational purposes

By PTI

MANGALURU: In continuing cases of tipplers in the southern states ending their lives due to non-availability of liquor during the lockdown, two men committed suicide in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district.

Police said that the two suicides were reported in Kadaba taluk on Saturday. Tomy Thomas (50), a rubber tapping labourer in an estate at Kutrupadi village of the taluk, was found hanging at his rented house on Saturday.

ALSO READ| Two tipplers in Kerala commit suicide upset at not getting liquor during COVID-19 lockdown

Thomas, a native of Kottayam in Kerala, had joined at the estate here a month ago. Local people said he was desperately moving around in the last few days asking about places where he can get liquor. He had also not reported to work in these days. The body has been kept at the mortuary of a hospital at Deralakatte.

In another incident, a 70-year old man, belonging to Kodimbala village in the taluk, allegedly hanged himself from the branch of a tree near his house at Nakur. The deceased has been identified as Thomas, who had left his family here 30 years ago and had been working in Kerala. He had returned here only a few years back.

Sources said that Thomas, an alcohol addict, was having health problems related to withdrawal. He has been living on pavements at Kadaba without going home. Kadaba police have registered cases in connection with the two incidents.

Incidents of tipplers committing suicide have been reported in Kerala and Telangana in the past few days. Two men ended their lives in Kerala today while a 50-year old daily wage worker jumped to death from a building in Hyderabad on Friday.

