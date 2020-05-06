STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government announces Rs 1,610 crore relief package over COVID-19 crisis

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also announced a new scheme to provide financial assistance to weavers on the lines of PM Kisan Samman Yojana. 

Published: 06th May 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa during a interview TNIE in Bengaluru on Thursday

Karnataka CM BS Yeddiyurappa during a interview TNIE in Bengaluru on Thursday. (File photo| Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  To address financial difficulties faced by farmers, weavers, unorganised sector workers, MSMEs etc during COVID-19 lockdown the Karnataka government on Wednesday announced an economic relief package of Rs 1,610 crores.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also announced a new scheme to provide financial assistance to weavers on the lines of PM Kisan Samman Yojana. 

What's in the package 

Under the Rs 1610 crore relief package, farmers cultivating flowers, who incurred crop losses due to lack of demand during the lockdown period, will be paid compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare with a cap of one hectare. A separate relief package will be announced for farmers who grew fruits and vegetables and faced crop loss due to shortage in demand and inability to transport produce. 

One-time compensation of Rs 5000 will be given to unorganised sector workers like barbers, washermen, cab drivers and auto drivers who have lost their livelihoods due to lockdown. Around 2.3 lakh barbers, 60000 washermen, 7.75 lakh auto and cab drivers are expected to benefit out of the package.

ALSO READ| Karnataka government hikes liquor tax by 17 per cent to support COVID-19 relief

"MSMEs have also suffered huge production losses due to  lockdown. It takes some time for them to revive. Hence the government has decided to come to rescue of MSMEs. The  monthly fixed charges of electricity bills of MSMEs will be waived for two months. Payment of fixed charges in the Electricity bills of the large industries will be deferred without penalty and interest for a period of two months," said  Yediyurappa. 

Citizens who pay bills on time have been given concessions and incentives in electricity bills under the relief package too. "There will be reduction in the interest on the amount for the  delayed payment. Incentive will be provided to consumers who pay bills in advance," the Chief Minister said.

"Opportunity will be provided for the payment of balance bill amount in installments. Electricity connection will not be disconnected till  30-06-2020 for the consumers, who have not paid the balance amount of electricity bill," he added. 

The state government also announced a new scheme for weavers in addition to the Rs 109 crore weaver loan waiver scheme announced in budget 2020-2021. Under the new 'Nekarara Sammana Yojane' some 54,000 handloom weavers will receive Rs 2000 as DBT into their bank accounts. 

This apart the state government has announced additional relief of Rs 3000 per person to registered construction workers. Karnataka had already announced transfer of Rs 2000 to labourers but now an additional Rs 3000 has been added to their benefit. 15.80 lakh building workers are expected to benefit out of this announcement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka COVID measures Coronavirus COVID19 Karnataka COVID package Karnataka COVID relief BS Yediyurappa
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp