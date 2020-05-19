STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Lockdown 4.0 as good as Open Sesame!

Karnataka has been seeing a huge spike in a number of cases among people with a travel history from Maharashtra and Gujarat over the last few weeks.

Published: 19th May 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Three youngsters from the North East wait for special buses at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Monday, to take them to the railway station from where they will board trains to their hometowns | Pandarinath B

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens of Karnataka can hail taxis and autos, visit a salon or spa, take a walk in parks within specified time and board a bus or train to travel to different districts from Monday to Saturday, till May 31. But all these relaxations come with riders of mandatory masks, sanitisation and social distancing. On Sunday however, the entire state will be shut down with the only exception of essential services. These are the key highlights of the Karnataka government’s order on Lockdown 4.0. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who convened a meeting of senior officials and ministers on Monday morning -- a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines on lockdown extension, said that Karnataka will also restrict the influx of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

“Security and vigil will be heightened in containment zones, and criminal cases will be filed against those violating lockdown orders. To help people, it has been decided to allow public transport with restrictions. BMTC, KSRTC, NEWKRTC and NWKRTC will ply in all areas, except in containment zones. Private buses can also ply with the condition that only 30 people will be allowed to travel at a time. Social distancing should be maintained, and wearing of masks is compulsory, failing which cases will be filed,” Yediyurappa said. 

As there has been a spike in Covid-19 cases among those returning from other countries and states, the government will restrict the movement of such people. “Those who have received permission via Seva Sindhu portal to arrive in Karnataka will be permitted. But henceforth, no fresh permissions will be given to people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu to travel to Karnataka till May 31,” said Dr CN Ashwathnarayana, Deputy Chief Minister. While public utilities like gyms, swimming pools, malls, cinemas, amusement parks etc will remain closed, public parks will be open from 7 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm from Monday to Saturday.  

Intra-state bus, train travel to be allowed
“We had received many representations from resident welfare associations and citizens to open parks for walking purposes. While there is no law, I appeal to senior citizens above the age of 60 and children below the age of 15 to stay away from parks,” said R Ashoka, Revenue Minister. Karnataka has decided to allow intra-state travel in buses, trains and passenger vehicles.

“Measures for the protection of driver and conductor will be taken. Despite the cap on the number of passengers, ticket prices will not be raised, and the resulting losses will be borne by the government. Buses, even inter-district ones, will ply only between 7 am and 7 pm. No movement of buses will be allowed after 7 pm,” said Laxman Savadi, Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister. 

Mandatory institutional quarantining of those returning from other states and countries will continue. Malls, cinemas, hotels and restaurants will remain closed, but all shops, including salons, liquor stores and street vendors, will be permitted. “No shops will be allowed to function on Sundays. People won’t be 
allowed to travel as well,” Yediyurappa said.

CM, DCM announce restriction of people from four states, Kerala quietly dropped from list later

Hours after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayana said that movement of passengers from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat won't be allowed, the government took a U-turn on Kerala.

While the CM or DCM did not withdraw their statements, senior bureaucrats clarified that Kerala would not qualify to be among State from where people's movement can be banned.

ALSO READ | Non-resident Kannadigas irked as state bans entry of people from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat

"Kerala should not be in the list because we haven't seen people returning from the State testing positive unlike the huge numbers from Maharashtra or Gujarat. Tamil Nadu has been included given the big number of cases reported in the state as well as the number of people registering to come back to Karnataka. Both these problems don't exist with Kerala," said an official from the health department. 

Given the porous border between Karnataka and Kerala, the state government had hoped to restrict the movement of people except for those with medical emergencies. With a number of COVID19 cases swelling in coastal districts, the state government wasn't keen on allowing heavy movement of people from Kerala. But after verifying parameters to restrict the movement of people, the bureaucracy has suggested dropping Kerala from the list. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lockdown 4.0 COVID 19 Coronavirus Karnataka
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp