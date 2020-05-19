Karnataka: Lockdown 4.0 as good as Open Sesame!

Anusha Ravi By

BENGALURU: Citizens of Karnataka can hail taxis and autos, visit a salon or spa, take a walk in parks within specified time and board a bus or train to travel to different districts from Monday to Saturday, till May 31. But all these relaxations come with riders of mandatory masks, sanitisation and social distancing. On Sunday however, the entire state will be shut down with the only exception of essential services. These are the key highlights of the Karnataka government’s order on Lockdown 4.0. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who convened a meeting of senior officials and ministers on Monday morning -- a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines on lockdown extension, said that Karnataka will also restrict the influx of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

“Security and vigil will be heightened in containment zones, and criminal cases will be filed against those violating lockdown orders. To help people, it has been decided to allow public transport with restrictions. BMTC, KSRTC, NEWKRTC and NWKRTC will ply in all areas, except in containment zones. Private buses can also ply with the condition that only 30 people will be allowed to travel at a time. Social distancing should be maintained, and wearing of masks is compulsory, failing which cases will be filed,” Yediyurappa said.

As there has been a spike in Covid-19 cases among those returning from other countries and states, the government will restrict the movement of such people. “Those who have received permission via Seva Sindhu portal to arrive in Karnataka will be permitted. But henceforth, no fresh permissions will be given to people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu to travel to Karnataka till May 31,” said Dr CN Ashwathnarayana, Deputy Chief Minister. While public utilities like gyms, swimming pools, malls, cinemas, amusement parks etc will remain closed, public parks will be open from 7 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm from Monday to Saturday.

Intra-state bus, train travel to be allowed

“We had received many representations from resident welfare associations and citizens to open parks for walking purposes. While there is no law, I appeal to senior citizens above the age of 60 and children below the age of 15 to stay away from parks,” said R Ashoka, Revenue Minister. Karnataka has decided to allow intra-state travel in buses, trains and passenger vehicles.

“Measures for the protection of driver and conductor will be taken. Despite the cap on the number of passengers, ticket prices will not be raised, and the resulting losses will be borne by the government. Buses, even inter-district ones, will ply only between 7 am and 7 pm. No movement of buses will be allowed after 7 pm,” said Laxman Savadi, Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister.

Mandatory institutional quarantining of those returning from other states and countries will continue. Malls, cinemas, hotels and restaurants will remain closed, but all shops, including salons, liquor stores and street vendors, will be permitted. “No shops will be allowed to function on Sundays. People won’t be

allowed to travel as well,” Yediyurappa said.

CM, DCM announce restriction of people from four states, Kerala quietly dropped from list later

Hours after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayana said that movement of passengers from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat won't be allowed, the government took a U-turn on Kerala.

While the CM or DCM did not withdraw their statements, senior bureaucrats clarified that Kerala would not qualify to be among State from where people's movement can be banned.

"Kerala should not be in the list because we haven't seen people returning from the State testing positive unlike the huge numbers from Maharashtra or Gujarat. Tamil Nadu has been included given the big number of cases reported in the state as well as the number of people registering to come back to Karnataka. Both these problems don't exist with Kerala," said an official from the health department.

Given the porous border between Karnataka and Kerala, the state government had hoped to restrict the movement of people except for those with medical emergencies. With a number of COVID19 cases swelling in coastal districts, the state government wasn't keen on allowing heavy movement of people from Kerala. But after verifying parameters to restrict the movement of people, the bureaucracy has suggested dropping Kerala from the list.