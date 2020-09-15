STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liquid oxygen plant coming up Chikkamagaluru

With a spike in Covid-19 cases, the District Government Hospital is planning to set up a liquid oxygen plant on its premises, which will open for service within a week.

Published: 15th September 2020 06:49 AM

Oxygen level being measured on a pulse oximeter.

Oxygen level being measured on a pulse oximeter. (Representational Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: With a spike in Covid-19 cases, the District Government Hospital is planning to set up a liquid oxygen plant on its premises, which will open for service within a week. The plant is coming up to ensure there is no shortage of oxygen supply to Covid patients undergoing treatment. The plant, being built with an investment of Rs 50 lakh, is nearing completion. Liquid oxygen stored in the plant is converted into gas before it is supplied to ventilators through pipes.

In case the plant runs out of oxygen, it can be refilled in a day or two by transporting tankers from Ballari or Bengaluru. According to caretakers at the hospital, at present, oxygen is supplied in portable cylinders and 200 of them are exhausted daily. “Refill cylinders were brought from Bhadravati and if cases continue to surge, it will be difficult to meet demand.

The plant will make the process easier,” they said.  District surgeon Dr Mohan Kumar said the hospital has 28 ventilators and once the plant is built, treating patients will get easier. The number of cases is rising in Chikkamagaluru, Tarikere, Kadur and Mudigere taluks, he added. — B Thipperudrappa 

