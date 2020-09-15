Sandalwood drug racket: CCB issues notice to star couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police investigating the Sandalwood drug racket have issued a notice to star couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil informed media that the couple has been summoned to appear before the investigation officer at 11 am on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Karnataka drugs case: CCB raids bungalow of former Minister Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya in Bengaluru

After Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, Diganth and his wife Aindrita Ray are the Sandalwood personalities being summoned by the police for questioning.

Earlier in the day, the CCB had raided the house of accused Aditya Alva in Hebbal. Alva is the son of former Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi.