Karnataka drugs case: CCB raids bungalow of former Minister Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police probing the Sandalwood drug racket case has raided the house of absconding accused Aditya Alva located in Hebbal.

Alva is the son of former Karnataka Minister late Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. An accused in the case registered in Cottonpet police station, Alva has been absconding for more 10 days now and police are on the lookout for him.

As part of the investigation, the CCB police obtained a search warrant and raided Alva's home named "House of Life", located in Mariyannanapalya near Hebbal. The place is also used as an event venue.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said search warrant was obtained from the court and the house was being searched.

Police said that none of the family members were present when the house was raided but they came after knowing about the police raid.

The police have suspected that Alva, who organized parties, allegedly supplied drugs to those parties. Further investigations are on.

Cases have been registered against 15 people so far in this connection and nine arrested, police sources said.

Those arrested in the case, include film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul and an RTO clerk B K Ravishankar.

The CCB took up the matter after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people including a woman with a huge cache of synthetic drugs, who were allegedly supplying them to the Kannada film actors and actresses.

