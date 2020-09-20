Sandalwood drugs nexus: More actors under scanner, picked up narcotics at airport, says CCB

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch police on Saturday came to know that more actors and celebrities were involved in drug peddling and decided to issue notices to them on Sunday.

“We are calling minimum numbers due to the pandemic. Saturday’s investigations revealed that at least 28 actors and 13 kin of well-known politicians had links with the drug peddling,” said CCB police.

A senior police officer said, “We gathered information from actors Santhosh and Balaji and R V Yuvaraj ( a politician’s son and former BBMP corporator). They shared some video footage and other documents that show some actors managed to receive directly from international drug peddlers at the airport premises.

"So we will collect the CCTV footage from the airport premises as part of the investigations.”

When Yuvaraj came out of the CCB office, the reporters tried to speak to him. But his supporters pushed aside the reporters and the cameramen and whisked Yuvaraj away.

Yuvaraj landed at the CCB office around 9 am, an hour before the time he was asked to appear in the notice. The officials, on Friday, had asked him to come to the office at 10 am.