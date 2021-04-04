STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One killed, two injured after gelatin sticks explosion in Holenarasipur

Sampath's body got split into several pieces due to the impact of the explosion and the owner of the place is absconding.

Blast, Explosion

For representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: One person was killed on the spot and two others got seriously injured after gelatin sticks exploded near Cakeanahalli village of Holenarasipur taluk on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sampath (27) employee of the stone crusher in Hariharapura village in the same taluk. The injured Ramu and Krishna have been admitted to HIMS hospital in Hassan. Their condition is said to be critical.

Sampath's body got split into several pieces due to the impact of the explosion and the owner of the place is absconding. Holenarasipur police led by ASP Nandini have visited the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

The police are yet to find the reason for the explosion of the gelatin sticks kept inside the restroom for the labourers. It may be recalled that eight persons were killed and three were injured in a gelatin stick explosion in Shivamogga and Chikkaballapur districts recently.

