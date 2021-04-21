No more oxygen shortage in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big boost to supply of medical oxygen, a private steel manufacturer in Karnataka has agreed to supply 400 tonnes of liquefied oxygen every day to the state, that will be routed to various hospitals, to treat Covid-19 patients. This comes after the intervention of Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani and Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, who met representatives of the steel giant JSW Steel.

Meanwhile, Shettar held meetings with heads of department of transport, commercial taxes, oil companies and oxygen manufacturers, who agreed to supply oxygen. They have decided to have special stickers and make arrangements at toll gates for easy movement of these vehicles. Universal Oxygen has decided to set up a plant for oxygen production, and Shettar said all the prerequisites for setting up an oxygen plant would be arranged immediately.

Shettar said units of the Defence Research Development Organisation had assured the state government that they would work to supply oxygen in about 5-6 days. The government had ordered all such industries to produce enough oxygen to make up for the shortfall in the state. Nirani convened a meeting with representatives of several steel companies which produce liquefied oxygen for use in their plants.

Vinod Nowal, Deputy Managing Director of JSW Steel, agreed to supply 400 tonnes of liquefied oxygen per day. “Our company is committed to Karnataka. We are equipped and ready to supply more oxygen if the demand arises,” Nowal said after the meeting.Nirani has urged other steel companies to come forward to help the state.