Karnataka mulls import of 2 lakh Remdesivir vials

Published: 23rd April 2021 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Vials of remdesivir vaccines recovered from three persons who were arrested by the police for its alleged black marketing, in Kanpur. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: With demand shooting up for Remdesivir following the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, Karnataka is contemplating importing two lakh vials of the anti-viral drug.

The state is also in touch with private manufacturers to supply Remdesivir.

The state is getting 10,000 to 20,000 vials of Remdesivir on a daily basis and the Centre has allocated additional 25,000 vials, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters here.

The minister said he has spoken to Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to supply 10,000 vials in 10 days and another 50,000-60,000 vials within a month.

"We are trying to directly procure two lakh vials from abroad. We are seeking Centre's approval for this," the minister said.

Further, the state is increasing steps to increase the availability of ventilators by 10 times, Sudhakar said.

"In 15 days, at least 2,000 makeshift ICU beds will be ready. 800 of them will have ventilators."

In Victoria hospital campus 250 ICU beds will be set up and in another new building, 150-200 ICU beds will be arranged and 100 of them will have ventilators, the minister said.

He added that makeshift hospitals will also be set up at Bowring, RGICD and NIMHANS hospitals.

