Mysuru: After losing mother, sisters hunt for oxygen for ailing father

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: While authorities insist that the pandemic is under control in Mysuru, two women lost their mother on April 15 as they could not find a bed in time. Now they are scouting for an oxygen cylinder for their 68-year-old father. For those who think that the situation on oxygen and beds is critical only in Bengaluru, they are wrong.

According to Padmaja, their father is getting discharged but requires oxygen even during home isolation as his saturation level is only 90. They dialed at least 10 places for an oxygen cylinder, but to no avail. “Every supplier gave us reasons not to supply oxygen,” said Padmaja, who is recovering from the loss of her mother Shantala.

Shantala was reportedly not admitted at 15 to 20 hospitals and doctors “hesitated” to even look at her since her oxygen saturation level had dropped to 54 per cent, while the RT-PCR report was negative. She had developed symptoms like backache and leg pain on April 7, but none of the doctors suggested a Covid test for her, the sisters said.

“Our father too was negative, but he was admitted in a Covid ward as he had the saturation level close to 90. But the same hospitals refused to admit our mother, citing her condition and claiming that beds were not available,” said Padmaja.