STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru: After losing mother, sisters hunt for oxygen for ailing father

While authorities insist that the pandemic is under control in Mysuru, two women lost their mother on April 15 as they could not find a bed in time.

Published: 25th April 2021 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Hospitals seeking frantic interventions say that their first priority, as of now, is to ensure oxygen to save lives. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MYSURU: While authorities insist that the pandemic is under control in Mysuru, two women lost their mother on April 15 as they could not find a bed in time. Now they are scouting for an oxygen cylinder for their 68-year-old father. For those who think that the situation on oxygen and beds is critical only in Bengaluru, they are wrong.

According to Padmaja, their father is getting discharged but requires oxygen even during home isolation as his saturation level is only 90. They dialed at least 10 places for an oxygen cylinder, but to no avail. “Every supplier gave us reasons not to supply oxygen,” said Padmaja, who is recovering from the loss of her mother Shantala.

Shantala was reportedly not admitted at 15 to 20 hospitals and doctors “hesitated” to even look at her since her oxygen saturation level had dropped to 54 per cent, while the RT-PCR report was negative. She had developed symptoms like backache and leg pain on April 7, but none of the doctors suggested a Covid test for her, the sisters said.

“Our father too was negative, but he was admitted in a Covid ward as he had the saturation level close to 90. But the same hospitals refused to admit our mother, citing her condition and claiming that beds were not available,” said Padmaja.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen COVID 19 Mysuru
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp