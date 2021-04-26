STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all

"The central government is vaccinating those above the age of 45 for free and the state government has decided to make vaccinations for people between the ages 18 to 44 free," Yediyurappa said.

Published: 26th April 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

An ambulance makes its way through a roadblock during the statewide weekend lockdown, in Bengaluru on Saturday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Owing to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government has ordered a 14-day 'corona curfew' in the state starting Tuesday evening. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in a press conference after the cabinet meeting said all commercial activities will remain prohibited much like the weekend curfew in the state currently.

All manufacturing units except garment factories, agricultural production and auxiliary units, medical supplies production units and in-situ construction activities will be exempted from the curfew. The Chief Minister was careful not to use the term 'lockdown' and instead called it additional restrictions to contain the pandemic.

"We have to take tough measures to contain the pandemic. It has been decided that starting Tuesday evening, there will be 14 days of strict restrictions on all commercial activities. No public transport will be allowed but movement of goods supply vehicles will not be hindered. Groceries, milk, meat and other essential item shops will be allowed to open between 6 am and 10 am every day. Night curfew that is in place between 9 pm and 6 am will continue. If cases do not come under control then we may have to extend these restrictions for another week," said BS Yediyurappa. Detailed guidelines on what is allowed and what isn't is expected to be issued by the Chief Secretary by Monday evening.

The Karnataka government also announced free vaccinations to those between the ages 18-44. "The central government is vaccinating those above the age of 45 for free and the state government has decided to make vaccinations for people between the ages 18 to 44 free," Yediyurappa said.

