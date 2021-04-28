Mysuru will be in trouble in 2-3 days if oxygen supply is affected, says DC

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru will be in trouble if there is no proper oxygen supply in the next two to three days, warned Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, adding that permission has been received for a new oxygen plant, but it would take at least 25 days to set up. Till then, alternative oxygen supply is needed, she said, and added that the government has sanctioned 50 ventilators which will reach by the weekend. She clarified that none of the private hospitals in the city have ventilators, while the government-run KR Hospital has a few. On Mysuru registering over 1,500 cases, she said that it includes a backlog of cases and that the average is around 700 cases per day.